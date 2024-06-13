Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 457,668 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457,668 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $52,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.54 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

