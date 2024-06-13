Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 106,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,159 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile



Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

