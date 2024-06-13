Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.48 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.48 million and $38,452.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00006221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,870.37 or 1.00008526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00089594 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.201053 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,659.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

