Heroes of Mavia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.47 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00003558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,695,038.636124 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.38729635 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $22,273,137.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

