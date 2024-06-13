Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRTX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $551.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

