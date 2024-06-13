Hershey Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,124 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Snowflake comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

Snowflake stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

