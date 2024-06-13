Hershey Trust Co. Has $385.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,612,012 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 3.6% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Hershey worth $385,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Hershey by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

HSY stock opened at $187.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

