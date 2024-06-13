HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233,238.13 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $233,238.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Get HI alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,903.82 or 1.00027065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00088605 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049565 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $245,340.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.