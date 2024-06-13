Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg Sells 3,776 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HTH opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 46.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 278.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 185,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

