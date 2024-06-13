HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Up 3.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 4,509,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
