Howard Dvorkin Buys 20,467 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,410,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,380.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper accounts for about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.53% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Featured Stories

