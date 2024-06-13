HSBC Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at HSBC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

