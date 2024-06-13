HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $591.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

