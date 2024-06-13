Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.49) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.71).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.63. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £677.08 million, a PE ratio of 743.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,032.42). 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

