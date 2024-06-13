Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Chris McLeish Sells 29,893 Shares

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,382.50).

LON IBST opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,184.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.21. Ibstock plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

