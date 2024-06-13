IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Purchases 7 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,856 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £129.92 ($165.44).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Daniel Shook bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($23.86) per share, with a total value of £112.44 ($143.18).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £125.30 ($159.56).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($23.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429 ($18.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,911 ($24.33). The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,979.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.38) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

