Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 404,784 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.59.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $58,140,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 537,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,782,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

