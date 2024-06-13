Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 404,784 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.
In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
