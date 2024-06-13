Insider Buying: B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Ronny Breivik acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,260.66).
B90 Stock Up 1.6 %
B90 stock opened at GBX 3.46 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B90 Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.19 million, a PE ratio of -172.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.21.
B90 Company Profile
