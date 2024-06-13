Insider Buying: B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Ronny Breivik acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,260.66).

B90 Stock Up 1.6 %

B90 stock opened at GBX 3.46 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. B90 Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.19 million, a PE ratio of -172.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.21.

B90 Company Profile



Featured Articles

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

