Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 4 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,266 ($54.32) per share, for a total transaction of £170.64 ($217.29).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.94), for a total value of £100,100 ($127,467.21).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($61.12) per share, with a total value of £144 ($183.37).

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,729.02).

Croda International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,270 ($54.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,676.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,748.57. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($51.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,032 ($76.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.22) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.49) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

