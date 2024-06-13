Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 5,820 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
