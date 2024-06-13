Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 5,820 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Elastic by 28.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

