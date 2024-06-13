Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $810.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

