Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RBC opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.