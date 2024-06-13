Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52.
  • On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

SNOW stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

