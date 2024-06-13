Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %
SNOW stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- About the Markup Calculator
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.