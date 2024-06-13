Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52.

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

SNOW stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

