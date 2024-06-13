Insider Selling: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells 4,695 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

