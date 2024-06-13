Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Sells 2,278 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XYL opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus upped their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,945,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

