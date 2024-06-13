INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 6.7%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.47 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.31 ($0.77). 134,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 421,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

INSPECS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.21.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.