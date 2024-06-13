Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.