Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04).
CVE:ITR opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
