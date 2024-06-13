Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

