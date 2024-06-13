InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John D. Jr. Markley Sells 750 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 93.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in InterDigital by 89.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

