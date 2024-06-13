International Money Express, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for International Money Express in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Money Express’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for International Money Express’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMXI opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,002 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

