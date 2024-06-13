Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Scott D. Cook Sells 27,309 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $592.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $618.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.46 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.