Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,997 shares of company stock worth $8,928,641 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $428.10 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $428.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average is $372.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

