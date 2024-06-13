Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 8,750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVMT opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

