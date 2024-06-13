Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 92,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE IRM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

