Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Julie Mchugh Sells 22,766 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.