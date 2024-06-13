Jacob (Coby) Hanoch Buys 8,330 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch acquired 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$20,491.80 ($13,570.73).

The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

