Jacob (Coby) Hanoch Buys 8,330 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch acquired 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$20,491.80 ($13,570.73).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Weebit Nano
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buffett Boosts Stake, Triggers Options Boom in Occidental Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Call Option Activity and High Buying Volume
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Gap’s Jump Justified? Yes, and There’s More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.