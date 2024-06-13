James S. Cox Sells 6,275 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

