Jens Monsees Purchases 104,457 Shares of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Jens Monsees purchased 104,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$168,698.06 ($111,720.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

