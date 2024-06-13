John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.