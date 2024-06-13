John Zupo Sells 5,017 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Report on COCO

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.