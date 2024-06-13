Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.
Joshua Maxwell Kane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$6,225.00.
STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %
STEP opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on STEP
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.