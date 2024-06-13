Joshua Maxwell Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Joshua Maxwell Kane sold 1,500 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$6,225.00.

STEP opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

