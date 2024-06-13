JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target to GBX 2,703

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICG. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 4.3 %
