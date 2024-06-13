JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 168.25 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.65 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.95.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.