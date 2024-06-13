JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBOX
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT
In related news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
