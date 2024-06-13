JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 155.90 ($1.99) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,435.25). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

