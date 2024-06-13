Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMBIF opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$17.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.75.

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

