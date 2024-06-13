Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Down 9.1%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 543,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,699,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.74.

About Katoro Gold

(Get Free Report)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.