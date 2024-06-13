KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is HCEP Management Ltd’s Largest Position

HCEP Management Ltd lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,310 shares during the period. KE makes up approximately 30.3% of HCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned 0.72% of KE worth $145,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,995 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

