Keith Murray Buys 175,000 Shares of Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Keith Murray bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).
Iceni Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Iceni Gold Company Profile
