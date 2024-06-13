Keith Murray Buys 175,000 Shares of Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Keith Murray bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Iceni Gold Company Profile

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects. Its principal property is the 14 Mile Well project that consists of 7 prospect licenses and 2 mining leases covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Iceni Gold Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

