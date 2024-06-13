Kevin Feeley Sells 895 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $12,188.16.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $27.28 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $712.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

