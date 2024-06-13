Keyera Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$37.96.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

